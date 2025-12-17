Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones, Artillery, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The Nikopol district came under attack throughout the day. The invaders targeted the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. They mainly used FPV drones and several times employed artillery.

As a result of enemy strikes in the Nikopol district, infrastructure facilities, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, two private houses, outbuildings, a non-operational building, and a vehicle were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian FPV drones struck the Hrushivka community.

There were no casualties or injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy attacks over the past day and on the morning of December 16 damaged a gas station, an agricultural enterprise, and infrastructure facilities.