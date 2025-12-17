UDCG Meeting Outcome: Ukraine To Receive Defense Assistance From 15 Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook following the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2025, partners have committed nearly $5 billion to Ukrainian defense production and another almost $5 billion to the procurement of U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. Both figures are record-breaking, and we aim to maintain this momentum in 2026," Shmyhal said.

According to him, today's UDCG meeting produced important long-term support commitments for Ukraine from partners.

In particular, Germany will provide EUR 11.5 billion in support for Ukraine's defense in 2026, with a focus on air defense, UAVs, and artillery ammunition. New Patriot and IRIS-T systems have already been delivered to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom announced GBP 600 million in assistance to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities in 2025, funded through frozen Russian assets, partner contributions, and the UK's own budget.

Pistorius skeptical about idea of deploying Bundeswehr troops to Ukraine – Bild

Canada announced an additional CAD 30 million for Ukrainian drones, as well as the supply of AIM-9 missiles, electro-optical sensors, and other military assistance.

The Netherlands will provide EUR 700 million for UAVs, including EUR 400 million for Ukrainian-made systems.

Montenegro is preparing contributions to the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements support of Ukraine.

Denmark is preparing a new contribution to PURL focused on Ukraine's aviation capabilities, as well as the transfer of its 29th support package worth EUR 250 million, including drones, air defense, and support for Ukrainian aviation.

Estonia announced continued support at no less than 0.25% of GDP (EUR 142 million), as well as a EUR 9 million contribution to the IT Coalition.

Latvia will continue support at no less than 0.25% of GDP (EUR 110 million), focusing on UAVs, electronic warfare, and PURL.

Lithuania will provide more than EUR 220 million in military support to Ukraine in 2026, at no less than 0.25% of GDP, including contributions to PURL, the Patriot program for Ukraine, the "Czech initiative," and the Demining Capability Coalition.

Luxembourg will allocate EUR 100 million in 2026 to support Ukraine, as well as a second contribution of EUR 15 million to PURL.

New Zealand is preparing $15 million for PURL.

Norway will provide around $7 billion in total military assistance in 2026, as well as contributions to support U.S. air defense systems and the "Czech initiative."

Poland announced the supply of 155 mm artillery shells and the implementation of joint projects with Ukraine under the SAFE framework.

Portugal announced a contribution to the "Czech initiative" and EUR 10 million for UAVs.

The Czech Republic, under the "Czech initiative," has already financed the supply of 760,000 artillery shells for 2026.

Shmyhal thanked partners for these contributions, noting that they save lives, strengthen all of Europe, and bring a genuine peace closer.

During the 32nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Shmyhal said that Ukraine's defense needs in 2026 would amount to $120 billion and urged allies to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP from national budgets to Ukraine's defense needs next year.