Zelensky Meets With Ukrainian Servicemen Undergoing Rehabilitation In Netherlands

According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Facebook.

Zelensky spoke with the servicemen and their families, thanked the defenders for their service and for protecting Ukraine, and presented the defenders with the Orders "For Courage," II and III classes, and the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine."

"We are proud to have such heroes, such fighters," Zelensky said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the rehabilitation center's staff, to the Netherlands, and to all Dutch people for their support of Ukraine and for the assistance provided to Ukrainian warriors. The facility specializes in the rehabilitation of servicemembers with severe injuries and is one of the leading centers of its kind in the country. Since 2021, 87 Ukrainians have received treatment here.