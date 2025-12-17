Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Group Of Russian Soldiers Near Siversk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 54th Mechanized Brigade published the video on Facebook.

"Siversk remains under constant enemy pressure: some are trying to slip into the city, while others are moving along the approaches, hoping to gain a foothold. But for them it ends the same way every time," the servicemen said.

The Incognito Group battalion of the 54th Mechanized Brigade locates and eliminates invaders both in urban areas and on the approaches to Siversk.

As was reported earlier, the Special Operations Forces showed the destruction of a group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk.

