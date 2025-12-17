Power Restored To Over 220,000 More Households In Odesa Region
According to him, 62,300 households in the region are still without electricity. The situation remains most difficult in the city of Odesa.
Kiper stressed that power engineers are effectively restoring damaged substations and networks from scratch. All available electricity is being directed to areas where it is technically possible to restore power at least partially.Read also: Russians attack southern Odesa region with drones, civilian facilities damaged
On December 13, a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine left parts of the Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions without electricity. As of the morning of December 16, 288,200 households in the Odesa region remained without power.
You can buy Ukrinform photos here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment