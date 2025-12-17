Power Restored To Over 220,000 More Households In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 62,300 households in the region are still without electricity. The situation remains most difficult in the city of Odesa.

Kiper stressed that power engineers are effectively restoring damaged substations and networks from scratch. All available electricity is being directed to areas where it is technically possible to restore power at least partially.

Russians attack southern Odesa region with drones, civilian facilities damaged

On December 13, a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure in southern Ukraine left parts of the Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions without electricity. As of the morning of December 16, 288,200 households in the Odesa region remained without power.

You can buy Ukrinform photos here.