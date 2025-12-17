Expert Outlines Reasons For December LPG Price Increase

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by A95 Consulting Group Director Serhii Kuiun in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The main reason for the rise in LPG prices at filling stations is a shortage of supply caused by delays in fuel deliveries, particularly from the south. This, in turn, led to a sharp increase in costs among domestic producers,” Kuiun said.

Another factor affecting the price per liter was the drop in air temperature.

“This week, the potential for an increase of 1–2 hryvnias per liter remains mainly in networks within the mid- and lower-price segments, which have been slower to react to wholesale market changes,” Kuiun noted.

According to him, wholesale fuel prices are expected to decline by the end of the year. However, the expert cautioned that retail prices at filling stations are unlikely to return fully to previous levels due to the upcoming increase in excise duty from January 2026 - by €25 per 1,000 liters, or 1.50 hryvnias per liter.

As reported, on Monday, December 15, the average price of A-95 gasoline rose by 0.01 hryvnia to 58.35 hryvnias per liter, while diesel fuel also increased by 0.01 hryvnia to 58.42 hryvnias per liter.

The average price of LPG has been rising since the beginning of December. During this period, the cost per liter increased from 35.05 hryvnias to 37.14 hryvnias.