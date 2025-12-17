Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Wipe Out Russian MLRS And APC In Toretsk Sector

2025-12-17 12:40:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this, releasing a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform says.

Among the targets neutralized were a Type-63 multiple launch rocket system and a BTR-70 armored personnel carrier. The invaders also lost a ground robotic complex and an artillery gun.

According to the report, Phoenix drone pilots continue to disrupt Russian logistics in Donetsk region.

Border guard drones are flying ever deeper into enemy rear areas, where they are able to identify high-value targets and prevent the buildup of heavy equipment and artillery along the front line.

“Enemy infantry remains a separate and constant priority: small assault groups moving in a Brownian-like manner toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders are detected in time and destroyed by our UAV operators,” the agency said.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 150 combat engagements took place along the frontline over the past day.

Photo: Phoenix

UkrinForm

