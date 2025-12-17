GM Plans Apple Music Integration In Upcoming Cars

General Motors Co. announced on Monday that Apple Music will be integrated into its upcoming vehicles, starting with select 2025 and newer Cadillac and Chevrolet models. The rollout begins today, offering drivers a seamless in-car music experience, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The automaker emphasized that Apple Music will leverage GM's software platform, as well as each vehicle's processing power and premium audio systems. Audio streaming will be available as a standard feature in all 2025 and newer models in the United States and Canada through the OnStar Basics subscription, at no additional cost.

“We are bringing the Apple Music app to GM vehicles in a way that fully utilizes our industry-leading audio capabilities,” said Tim Twerdahl, GM's Vice President of Global Product Management. “This is the latest example of how we are expanding entertainment options directly built into our vehicles, creating a richer in-car experience for our customers.”

Industry analysts note that this integration reflects the growing trend of infotainment ecosystems in modern vehicles, where music, streaming services, and connected apps are increasingly central to the driving experience. By combining Apple Music's extensive library with GM's advanced audio technology, the company aims to differentiate its vehicles in a market where in-car entertainment is becoming a key selling point.