Samsung Offers Free Electricity For Washing Machines In Italy

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Italian energy company Enel that will allow customers in Italy to receive free electricity when purchasing Samsung washing machines, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Under the agreement, customers who buy a Samsung washer will be granted up to 180 kilowatt-hours of free electricity over the next two years, starting immediately. According to Samsung, this amount is roughly equivalent to the energy needed to operate a Samsung A-rated washing machine in Europe for about two years.

To access the benefit, customers must be Enel electricity users and connect their Samsung washing machine to SmartThings, Samsung's AI-powered smart home platform. Through SmartThings, users can monitor energy consumption, optimize washing cycles, and reduce unnecessary power usage-turning everyday laundry into a smarter, more efficient experience.

Samsung said the initiative reflects its broader commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable living, while also encouraging wider adoption of connected home technologies.

The Italian program follows similar energy-saving collaborations launched by Samsung in several other countries.

In Britain, Samsung partnered with British Gas last month to introduce the Samsung Weekend Saver Fix tariff, which offers half-priced electricity during daytime hours on weekends for Samsung product owners.

In the Netherlands, the company launched a free electricity initiative in June together with local utility firm Coolblue, helping customers lower their household energy bills.

In the United States, Samsung teamed up with Leap Energy last year to roll out the Samsung Flex Connect program. The initiative allows users to automatically reduce energy consumption during peak hours and earn Samsung Rewards by connecting smart appliances through the SmartThings app.

Industry observers note that these partnerships highlight a growing trend in which appliance makers and energy providers work together to promote smart grids, lower emissions, and cost savings for consumers-making sustainability not just an environmental choice, but a practical one as well.