Senior lecturer in Education (Additional Languages), The University of Melbourne

A/Prof Julie Choi leads the Master of TESOL and Modern Languages Education courses in the Faculty of Education, University of Melbourne. She is co-editor and author of multiple books on language, culture, identity, autoethnography, plurilingualism, and academic writing. Her research and expertise focus on sociolinguistics, language education, and identity formation in multilingual and multicultural contexts. She specializes in examining how language learning shapes cultural identities across diverse populations and geographical settings, exploring heritage language maintenance, motivational factors in language acquisition, and educational policies in multilingual environments. Her work particularly examines transnational educational experiences and language-cultural identity intersections for migrants and minority language speakers.

–present Senior lecturer in Education (Additional Languages), University of Melbourne

2013 University of Technology, Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy in Education

