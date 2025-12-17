Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (LUX)


2025-12-17 12:38:39
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (LUX)

December 16, 2025 4:59 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 décembre/December 2025) - Effective immediately Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. sera rétabli pour le commerce.

La Société a rectifié la situation par défaut qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 16 DEC 2025
Symbol/symbole: LUX

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN17122025004218003983ID1110489435



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search