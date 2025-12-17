MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Province of Manitoba Commits Second Round of Funding for Gate

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Cereals Canada today announced that it has received an additional $10.5 million in funding support from the Province of Manitoba for the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate). This investment brings the total pledged by the Province to $23.5 million.

"I would like to thank the Province for its continued support of Gate, and Premier Wab Kinew for championing this project over the last nine months," said Dean Dias, CEO of Cereals Canada. "Today's announcement puts us another step closer to getting shovels in the ground at a critical time for Canadian agriculture."

Gate is a new $102-million, state-of-the-art facility being developed by Cereals Canada in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba. It is envisioned as a world-class hub for research, training, and international collaboration to ensure the long-term competitiveness of Canada's cereals industry.

"A strong Manitoba economy depends on helping our agricultural producers reach new markets," said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn. "By growing our presence in a wider range of global markets, we're protecting farmers from trade instability and supporting the people who work every day to put food on our tables. This ensures our producers remain strong and that Manitobans continue to have access to affordable food."

To date, the Gate Capital Campaign, led by former Manitoba Senator JoAnne Buth, has raised $42,650,000 towards its goal. Last week, Cereals Canada announced that Gate will be built at the corner of Lombard and Westbrook, on land provided in-kind by James Richardson & Sons, Limited.

"On behalf of the cabinet, I would like to thank Premier Kinew for recognizing Gate as a priority project that positions Manitoba as a nucleus for grains innovation and benefits the whole of Canadian ag," said Buth, Gate Capital Campaign Chair. "We look forward to seeing other governments join Manitoba and make their own investments in Gate."

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.







