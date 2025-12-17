Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of With Gratitude

MENAFN - IssueWire) The inspiring book by Dr. Suhaila AlShaali is now available via major players in the global book distribution field

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 16, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of With Gratitude by Dr. Suhaila AlShaali via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Dr. Suhaila AlShaali reveals the heart of psychiatry through letters from a doctor to the patients who shaped her journey. Honest and compassionate, it challenges stigma, humanizes the doctor, and celebrates the shared humanity within every story of healing and hope.

With Gratitude is a moving and courageous collection of letters written by a psychiatrist who steps beyond the boundaries of clinical detachment to reveal the human heart of medicine. Through these deeply personal reflections, Dr. Suhaila A. AlShaali invites readers into the often misunderstood world of psychiatry, where science meets soul, and compassion must coexist with complexity.

This is not a self-help book, nor a textbook filled with detailed medical jargon. Instead, With Gratitude is a mosaic of stories -- each letter inspired by real encounters, written to patients who have left an indelible mark on the doctor who treated them. While details have been altered to protect identities, the emotional truth of these letters remains intact. They are, at their core, an act of empathy, a dialogue between healer and healed, and a testament to the shared humanity that exists in every consultation room.

The book's power lies in its honesty. Dr. Suhaila does not shy away from the rawness of her work -- from the ethical uncertainties, the cultural challenges, or the emotional toll of caring for those in deep mental distress. Yet even amidst pain, there is profound beauty. Her writing is an invitation to witness the quiet heroism of patients who confront invisible battles, and the vulnerability of a psychiatrist who learns as much from them as they do from her.

Ultimately, With Gratitude is a celebration of what it means to be human -- fragile, resilient, imperfect, and profoundly connected. It is a book that belongs to the hearts of anyone who believes that compassion is as vital to healing as medicine itself.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates, which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Dr. Suhaila A. AlShaali is a dedicated psychiatrist and a passionate mental health advocate who strives to use her career to help individuals navigate their mental health journeys. A strong believer in the transformative power of storytelling, she aims to inspire change through championing the values of understanding and compassion.

Connect with Dr. Suhaila AlShaali on social media and follow the With Gratitude journey.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin, successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books, including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles, in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe, covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.

Source:Passionpreneur Publishing

