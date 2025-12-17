403
Kuwait Calls For Ending Selectivity In Int'l Law Application
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, on behalf of the Arab countries group at the UN, called for ending the selectivity in the international law enforcement.
Kuwait also stressed that leadership for peace could only be successful if abided by the UN charters and objectives, respected states' sovereignty, strived to peacefully settle disputes and was consistent in applying the international.
Acting charge d'Affaires of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Al-Enzi on Tuesday made these remarks in a speech he delivered on behalf of the Arab group before a UN Security Council session on the leadership for peace.
The session is being held amid a surge in global armed disputes and overlapping crises as well as a worrying decline in adherence to the rules of international law, Al-Enzi said.
This constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security and puts pluralism to a real test, he stated.
There is no alternative to the UN, the only legal and collective framework for international action due to its tools and experience, he noted.
Al-Enzi highlighted the central role by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, stressing the need to enable him to assume his mandate in line with the charter.
This will help Guterres draw the Council's attention to threats to international peace and security with a spirit of independence and responsibility, he elaborated.
The success of General Assembly requires a fruitful partnership with the Security Council based on mutual confidence and institutional respect as well as collective action in a manner that boosts preventive diplomacy and addresses the root causes of conflicts, he said.
Concluding the speech, Al-Enzi underlined the significance of wider engagement of UN member states to back UN chief efforts, bolster transparency and accountability and make agreed-upon reforms and ensure the organization's financial sustainability. (end)
