Trump Bans Nationals Of Seven Additional Countries From Entering US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump signed on Tuesday a proclamation imposing travel ban on national from seven additional countries, including Syria, as well as holders of Palestinian passports.
The proclamation adds five new countries to the ban namely Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, as well as individuals holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents.
It imposes full restrictions and entry limitations on two countries that were previously subject to partial restrictions: Laos and Sierra Leone.
It also continues full restrictions and entry limitations of nationals from the original 12 high-risk countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
It continues partial restrictions of nationals from four of the seven original high-risk countries: Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela.
It adds partial restrictions and entry limitations on 15 additional countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories like athletes and diplomats, and "individuals whose entry serves US national interests".
The Proclamation narrows broad family-based immigrant visa carve-outs that carry demonstrated fraud risks, while preserving case-by-case waivers. (end)
