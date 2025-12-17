Changing Winters Raise Climate Alarm In Kashmir

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Reduced snowfall and a prolonged dry spell are increasingly straining Kashmir's rivers, springs and overall ecological balance, triggering fresh concerns over climate stress in the Valley, officials and experts have warned.

Data shows that the Jhelum, considered Kashmir's lifeline, has dropped to around 0.65 metres at key monitoring points such as Sangam and Pampore, marking its lowest level this season. Several tributaries have either dried up or recorded sharply reduced flows, while natural springs in parts of Pulwama, Shopian and Bandipora are witnessing depletion, affecting drinking water availability.

Officials said groundwater monitoring wells indicate a decline ranging between 0.5 and 3 metres at multiple locations, while shrinking wetlands are beginning to impact migratory bird habitats. Farmers have also raised concerns over limited irrigation water amid an already stressed agricultural season.

“Each year, the situation worsens. With limited snowfall and rainfall, both agriculture and household water supply are under pressure,” said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama.

The India Meteorological Department has reported a 17 per cent rainfall deficit across Jammu and Kashmir during the post monsoon period from October 1 to December 10. Srinagar alone recorded a 47 per cent shortfall, while districts such as Baramulla, Bandipora, Shopian and Kargil saw deficits ranging from 65 to over 90 per cent.

Officials attributed the situation to the absence of active Western Disturbances, which traditionally bring winter precipitation to the region. Forecasts suggest that dry conditions may persist through late December, potentially aggravating water stress if substantial rain or snowfall does not occur.