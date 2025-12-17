Garbage Threatens Water Sources, Environmentalists Raise Alarm

Waste mound near the Poonch River

Srinagar- Indiscriminate dumping of garbage, polythene and other solid waste along and inside water bodies across Kashmir has emerged as a serious environmental and public health concern.

From small nallahs and natural springs to rivers and streams, vital water resources are increasingly being used as dumping grounds, resulting in alarming levels of pollution.

Ironically, many of these polluted water bodies serve as primary sources for hundreds of drinking water supply schemes operated by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.

Experts said that continued contamination poses a grave risk not only to aquatic ecosystems but also to the health and survival of people dependent on these sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in several areas said household waste, plastic bags, construction debris and even animal carcasses are routinely dumped on riverbanks and even into flowing water. During the rains, this waste is washed further downstream, spreading pollution and clogging natural water channels.