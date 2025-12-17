Kashmir's Bet On Theme Gardens Begins To Pay Off

KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Dr. Raiz Ahmed Lone

This autumn, the Botanical Garden surprised visitors with colours out of season.

Spread across more than 100 kanals at Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood, chrysanthemums filled the space with yellow, red, pink, purple, and white.

Families walked the paths at an easy pace. Children paused to count the shades. Older visitors stopped to take in the view of Dal Lake and the Zabarwan Range.

The garden felt calm and composed, inviting people to slow down and stay a little longer.

This shift began in the busiest parts of the city.

On October 18, 2025, a chrysanthemum mini show at Lal Chowk pulled flowers into everyday life. Office workers stopped on their way home, while shopkeepers leaned out of their stores.

Soon after, a larger chrysanthemum show at the Shalimar campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology followed, organized in collaboration with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.