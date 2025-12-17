KKR Splurge on Green, Pathirana; CSK Buy Rs14.20 Crore Duo

Abu Dhabi- Kolkata Knight Riders splurged a record-breaking Rs 25.20 to land top Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Rs 18 crore to acquire the services of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the Indian Premier League players' auction here on Tuesday.

Uncapped Indian players were also a big hit with Uttar Pradesh's 20-year-old left-arm spinner Prashant Veer and Rajasthan's 19-year-old keeper-batter Kartik Sharma going to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore each.

Both became the highest paid uncapped players in the history of IPL auction after coming in at a base price of Rs 30 lakh each.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar also attracted a hefty sum of Rs 8.40 crore from Delhi Capitals to be among the top gainers in the mini auction. Dar's base price was also Rs 30 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

India internationals Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan went unsold despite their good run of form with the bat. However, Sarfaraz was later bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 75 lakh during the accelerated auction.

Sarfaraz smashed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match for Mumbai against Rajasthan just before the start of the auction.