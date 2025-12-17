1971 Victory Made India Proud On Global Stage: J&K LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a 108 foot high national flag at Kachrial in the border belt of Akhnoor, describing the tricolour as a symbol of the country's freedom, self respect, sacrifice and martyrdom.

Paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of the nation, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the bravery and sacrifice of officers and troops during the 1965 and 1971 wars. He also honoured war veterans and veer naris, acknowledging their contribution and courage.

“India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, made the country proud on the global stage,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said,“The land of Kachrial not only holds historical significance but is also a sacred place for the countrymen, as every inch of this land remembers those brave soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation during the 1965 and 1971 wars.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, for the initiative to install the high mast national flag. He also appreciated the role of the Flag Foundation of India in supporting the project.

Calling upon citizens to draw inspiration from the tricolour, Sinha said it represents the nation's unity, resilience and sacrifice. He urged people to collectively work towards the goal of building a developed India.