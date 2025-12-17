403
Ahli Bank (Oman) – Ratings Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Ahli Bank (AB or the Bank) in Oman at ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
AB’s LT FCR is set one notch above the BSR to reflect the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the Omani government. CI is of the opinion that the sovereign’s strengthened fiscal capacity is likely to ensure that a moderate level of extraordinary official support will continue to be available to the Bank in case of need.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb+’ (raised from ‘bb’ in March 2025). The latter remains a constraining factor for the ratings of all Omani banks. The CFS reflects a prudent risk management framework and satisfactory loan asset quality, and good capitalisation, leverage and CET1 capital. Also supporting the ratings are the sound profitability at all levels, and the improving operating environment and credit conditions in Oman. The main factors constraining the ratings are the broader geopolitical environment, the customer concentrations in lending and customer deposits (despite a reduction), and high Stage 2 loans. An additional credit challenge is AB’s lean headline liquidity metrics, in common with most peer banks.
A sound business model, alongside a well-executed business strategy, has enabled AB to expand and safeguard market shares in the face of increasing competition for both deposits and loans in Oman. Having seen total assets cross the USD10bn mark in 9M 25, we expect Oman’s improving operating environment and credit conditions to support ongoing balance sheet expansion in the short to medium term. AB has a capable and stable management team alongside a good track record, despite being among the smaller banks in terms of assets in the sector. Effective risk management practices, coupled with a fairly resilient business model, are in part a legacy of the erstwhile technical and management services agreement that the Bank had with its former strategic shareholder, erstwhile Ahli United Bank – AUB (Kuwait Finance House).
Notwithstanding the moderate pressures seen in recent years (particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic), loan asset quality is considered to be satisfactory. This factor continues to support the rating. Although Stage 2 loans – an indicator of future asset quality risks – remains high, they declined to 13.7% of gross loans in 9M 25, a level that is below the sector average. Stage 2 loans are indicative of ongoing credit stress and suggest that additional borrowers could migrate to Stage 3 in the medium term. We project the quantum of any increase to remain reasonable given AB’s conservative credit underwriting standards and the improving credit environment. The majority (ca. 80%) of Stage 2 loans are restructured performing corporate loans, and the remainder consist of restructured NPLs, mostly operating in the real estate and contracting sectors.
In common with other Omani banks, AB’s concentrated borrower base elevates the loan portfolio’s risk profile. This factor remains a credit challenge. A partial mitigating factor in this regard is that a significant proportion of large borrowers are Omani government/public-sector entities and are reasonably diversified across economic sectors. All top 20 loans are currently performing. The Bank’s reasonably good capacity to step up provisioning through the P&L, alongside a sound capital buffer, allays any concern over potential deterioration in loan asset quality.
AB’s good capitalisation and leverage is a credit strength. Successive capital infusions to support business expansion have ensured the balance sheet remains well-capitalised and an adequate buffer is in place. The Bank raised a further OMR50mn via an oversubscribed rights issue in August 2025. The capital injections seen over time demonstrate AB’s effective ability to mobilise CET1 and AT1 funds on a need basis. Capital is of good quality. Supportive shareholders underpin AB’s capital flexibility. At the same time, internal capital generation has remained moderate, though improving, reflecting satisfactory bottom-line profitability alongside an increasingly conservative dividend policy. We consider AB capable of modifying dividend payouts to replenish capital as and when needed.
AB’s satisfactory earnings strength supports the ratings, and we expect this to remain the case in the short to medium term given the resilient track record. Operating income generation is sound and resilient, driven by a good level of net interest income and, to a lesser extent, fees and commissions. Despite some compression in 2024, the net interest margin rebounded in the current year, assisted by a decline in expensive time deposits. AB is a relatively steady performer at both the operating and net profit levels, supported by effective cost discipline and moderate risk charges. The quality of earnings is satisfactory, notwithstanding some non-interest income volatility related to FX and investment securities income. The latter points to a somewhat less diversified business model than that seen at the larger Omani banks.
A credit vulnerability in our view is AB’s concentrated customer deposit base – as is the case with other Omani banks. Although still high, depositor concentrations have reduced over time as a result of management’s resolute efforts to diversify deposits and increase the share of retail funds and CASA. The large deposits relate to mostly Omani government and public-sector entities, and – crucially – have been stable generally. The same customers can also be relied upon to provide new deposits depending on price. Although depositor concentrations raise liquidity and funding risk, AB has demonstrated skilful liquidity management over the years – even during periods of tight liquidity conditions. The funding strategy seeks to downsize government deposits and limit deposits from pension funds.
Customer deposits – comprising conventional and increasingly Islamic funds − are the largest source of funding, and these are gathered based on business requirements. AB’s current modest liquidity is partially a function of the rather large share of loans in total assets. Despite a lean loan to deposit ratio, both the liquidity coverage ratio and the net stable funding ratio are at satisfactory levels and above the regulatory minima. The Omani market is a liquid one, and customer deposits can be readily mobilised. Also, in case of need, government securities can be pledged to raise funding on a secured basis (repos). At certain periods, the Bank supplements its resources by borrowing medium-term funds as and when necessary to increase the share of stable funding.
The OPERA reflects the strengthening of Oman’s economic fundamentals and credit conditions, as well as improving policy predictability and institutional strength in line with accelerated reform implementation under Oman Vision 2040. It also takes into consideration the introduction of the new banking law earlier this year, which is expected to enhance regulatory oversight and enforce stricter compliance and governance standards. The new banking law has also bolstered the independence of the Central Bank of Oman, strengthening its capacity to maintain financial stability. CI considers the banking sector’s good capital buffers to be an important cushion against a moderate stock of NPLs. Concentrations risks, however, persist in the banking system.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain its current risk profile.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
Although a remote possibility, an upgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR by one notch or the revision of the Outlook to Positive would require further improvement in the Omani operating environment. This would have to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign’s ratings and/or a significant improvement in the Bank’s CFS.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
While not our base case, the LT FCR could be lowered by one notch or the Outlook revised to Negative, provided that a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings or if there is a significant deterioration in the Bank’s financial strength. A deterioration of key financial fundamentals could lead to a Negative Outlook or a one-notch downward revision of the BSR.
