UK Firm Pathos Communications Lists On AIM After £5.6M Fundraise
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - UK-based PR firm Pathos Communications has begun trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange following a £5.6m gross fundraising – including £5m in new capital – valuing the business at £20m on admission.
The 60-strong agency, which focuses on providing PR services to small and micro-sized businesses, operates a performance-based pricing model rather than traditional agency retainers: clients incur no cost until Pathos secures coverage in a top-tier publication such as Business Insider or Forbes. The firm works with more than 6,000 clients across 89 countries.
Founded by former BBC broadcast journalist Omar Hamdi in 2019, the agency's offer combines editorial staff with proprietary technology designed to support media monitoring, content creation and distribution.
The company says its AI tools, PathosMind and Pressella, currently operate as“internal assistants” at minimum viable product stage, with part of the fundraising proceeds earmarked for further development.
Pathos reported revenues of more than $28m since 2022 and an 83% compound annual growth rate, while maintaining gross profit margins above 79%. It said growth to date had been achieved without external funding, prior to the AIM admission, with repeat customers accounting for 45% of income in the most recent financial period.
Shares were admitted at a price of 30 pence per share. The company said the listing followed a year of limited IPO activity in the UK and included backing from two venture capital trusts (VCTs): Octopus Investments and Puma AIM VCT.
Hamdi said:“Today marks an important milestone for Pathos as we begin our journey on AIM. Bringing the business to the London Stock Exchange is a natural next step for such an ambitious, global, scalable business. I founded Pathos to do something the PR industry has never done: to bridge the divide between the globe's newsrooms and the world's 400 million SMEs.
“More impactful and measurable outcomes, delivered at scale through simple accessible processes, allow us to do what the traditional PR approach couldn't. Our proprietary AI technologies provide a clear competitive edge and allow us to execute on our vision faster than even we previously imagined.
“Since our inception in 2019, we have delivered substantial and sustained growth, but we are still early in our journey. Admission to AIM will provide us with an enhanced platform, expanded resources, and increased market visibility to accelerate this momentum, strengthening our offering and supporting the next phase of growth.”
