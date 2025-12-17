403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CCO Hannah Wong Departing Openai
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - OpenAI CCO Hannah Wong is leaving the company after nearly five years, prompting a search for her replacement.
“After nearly five years at OpenAI and a lot of reflection, I've decided it's time for me to step back and move into my next chapter,” Wong wrote in a LinkedIn post.
“There's never a good or easy moment to say goodbye to a place you care so deeply about, but as we head into 2026 - coming off ChatGPT's third birthday and with a strong, exciting roadmap for the year ahead - this feels like the right time.”
VP of communications Lindsey Held Bolton will lead comms on an interim basis, Wong said. CMO Kate Rouch will lead the search for Wong's successor.
"I'm looking forward to spending some time with my endlessly supportive husband and our two awesome kids before deciding what comes next," she wrote.
One of PRovoke Media's Influence 100, Wong joined OpenAI in 2021 as its director, head of public relations, before taking charge of the $80 billion AI powerhouse's communications function in 2023. In 2024, she was promoted to the role of chief communications officer at the tech company.
Wong joined OpenAI after seven years with Apple, where she was senior PR manager across Apple Pay, Apple Card, and iCloud. Before that, Wong spent several years with Edelman in Seattle and San Francisco.
“After nearly five years at OpenAI and a lot of reflection, I've decided it's time for me to step back and move into my next chapter,” Wong wrote in a LinkedIn post.
“There's never a good or easy moment to say goodbye to a place you care so deeply about, but as we head into 2026 - coming off ChatGPT's third birthday and with a strong, exciting roadmap for the year ahead - this feels like the right time.”
VP of communications Lindsey Held Bolton will lead comms on an interim basis, Wong said. CMO Kate Rouch will lead the search for Wong's successor.
"I'm looking forward to spending some time with my endlessly supportive husband and our two awesome kids before deciding what comes next," she wrote.
One of PRovoke Media's Influence 100, Wong joined OpenAI in 2021 as its director, head of public relations, before taking charge of the $80 billion AI powerhouse's communications function in 2023. In 2024, she was promoted to the role of chief communications officer at the tech company.
Wong joined OpenAI after seven years with Apple, where she was senior PR manager across Apple Pay, Apple Card, and iCloud. Before that, Wong spent several years with Edelman in Seattle and San Francisco.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment