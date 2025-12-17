Second National Symposium On Social Protection Showcases Digital Transformations In Lao PDR



Official launch of social security mobile application marks a significant step by bringing essential services directly to users.

VIENTIANE (ILO News) – Digital innovation strategies that are strengthening public services and improving accessibility in the Lao People's Democratic Republic took centre stage at the Second National Symposium on Social Protection, organised by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MOLSW) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Vientiane on 12 December 2025.

As a national platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among policymakers, practitioners, and international partners, the Symposium builds on last year's successful inaugural event and was centred on the theme“Digitalise, Transform, and Deliver in a New Era”.

This initiative is supported by the ILO–UNDESA Project“Accelerating Universal Social Protection for Achieving the SDGs and Ending Poverty” with financial support from the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund.

This year marks the end of the National Social Protection Strategy 2020–2025, with Lao People's Democratic Republic preparing for adoption of the 2026–2030 Strategy. Digitalization will play a crucial role in shaping this new strategy, enabling better governance, smoother service delivery, and improved identification of vulnerable groups.

Phosay Sayason, minister of labour and social welfare said during his opening remarks:

“Social protection has gained real momentum in Lao PDR since the adoption of the first Strategy in 2020. Our vision is to build modern, connected systems that enable every Lao citizen to access their basic health and welfare needs easily and efficiently. As we advance into a new era, digital transformation is no longer optional – it is an essential tool for delivering public services.”

In recent years, the Lao government has shown its commitment to modernising its social protection delivery systems. One of the key advances is the Social Registry, which allows more transparent and efficient identification of poor and vulnerable households and could evolve into a platform to harmonise delivery of various social protection benefits. Other major developments are the building of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to improve connectivity between public databases and enable easy, real-time data exchange. A highlight of the Symposium was the official launch of the first social security mobile application for Lao PDR.

Xiaoyan Qian, director of the ILO country office for Lao PDR added:

“The LSSO app is a major milestone in modernising service delivery for informal workers and rural people who find it difficult to visit branch offices regularly. Digitalization opens new opportunities for graduation pathways-helping people move from social welfare into contributory schemes by simplifying registration, reducing administrative barriers, and improving enforcement and compliance. At ILO, we are proud to support these efforts.”

Martine Thérer, acting United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lao PDR and UNDP resident representative added:

“It is wonderful to see so many actors come together today and review the progress made in the last five years to build the foundations of a strong, comprehensive social protection system. Social protection is more than just a safety net; it is a foundation for resilience, equity, and sustainable development.”

Prior to the high-level event on 12 December 2025, the Symposium held an event at the National University of Laos on 8 December 2025 to raise awareness among the youth and explore creative design ideas. Teams of students competed to present innovative social assistance delivery models in their communities, with the winners' ideas showcased to policymakers.

