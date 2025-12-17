'St Lucia For All Its Challenges, Is Still A Wonderful And Endearing Place,' Says Governor General

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – On the occasion of the opening of the first session of the 13th parliament of Saint Lucia, December 16, 2025, His Excellency Sir Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles said that his address “will be brief as we expect to be back in a few months for the 14th session of parliament.”



“ The citizens of Saint Lucia deserve to be congratulated for a peaceful, incident-free general election. It is a measure of our maturity and peace-loving nature that, in the face of intense disagreement, we continue to hold general elections without violence or disruption.

Let me also thank the two major political parties, election observers from CARICOM and OAS, representatives of civil society, particularly the Christian Council, for playing their part in ensuring that the general election was conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful environment.

The citizens have spoken clearly and loudly on December 1, 2025. The Saint Lucia Labour Party has won the elections and is the government. Our democracy remains strong, providing a solid platform for the development and sustainability of our country.

During this first session of the 13th session of parliament, my government will continue with the policies and legislative agenda it presented at the last session of the 12th parliament. However, there will be changes to the Value Added Tax (VAT) legislation to allow a VAT-Free Day in time for Christmas 2025.

In the latter part of this 13th parliamentary session, my government will be tabling legislation on citizen security and crime prevention, and on renewable energy.

St Jude hospital

It would be remiss of me not to recognise the completion of the construction of St Jude Hospital, and the handing over of the completed structure to the ministry of health for the commissioning. This has got to be a source of immense relief for patients and health professionals working at the makeshift St Jude hospital at the George Odlum stadium, after almost 19 years.

Hewanorra International Airport

In keeping with the anticipated growth in our tourism sector, my government will move apace to complete the upgrade of Hewanorra International Airport to accommodate increased airlift.

Social upliftment of our people

As it relates to the social upliftment of our people, my government will remain committed to building the Saint Lucian economy from the bottom up, so that no one is left behind, creating stronger communities and a more cohesive society in the process.

Support for law enforcement agencies

Citizen Security and Safety will remain a high agenda item. All the empowering support for law enforcement agencies will be provided, so that they are sufficiently equipped to combat crime. However, the fight against crime cannot be the sole responsibility of law-enforcers.

The wider society must play its part in this battle by encouraging peaceful resolution of conflicts, tolerance, and respect for one another in the home, the workplace, and other social environments. If I may, I would like to endorse the words of the prime minister during his swearing-in speech as the new prime minister that social media should be used as a platform for good, and not for the vilification of others using slander, malicious rumours, misinformation, and disinformation.

This type of negativity provides rich soil for hate, envy, crime and violence. We can do better and should do better if we are to nurture a growingly peaceful society. This call by the prime minister for what he refers to as a new ethos is timely. If we are to stem the rise in negativity, there is indeed urgent need for a reset. It is my desire that his call does not fall on deaf ears.

Conclusion

In closing, let me wish all of you from my family to yours a very joyful Christmas and a prosperous and productive 2026. Saint Lucia, for all its challenges, is still a wonderful and endearing place.

“ Let's commit to keeping it so. May God bless our island, Saint Lucia, and all its people. I thank you. ”

