Armaan Malik Calls 2025 The 'Most Difficult Year Of My Life'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) As the year 2025 nears its end, singer and composer Armaan Malik called it one of the most difficult years of his life.

He revealed that the year gone by forced him to see himself and others in a new light and ended up giving way to a new version of him, which he did not know existed.

The singer penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter), "Putting work and accomplishments aside, this has been the most difficult year of my life and I know I am not alone in that. This year forced me to see myself and others with a clarity that broke me open and gave birth to someone new. (sic)"

Embracing this new version of himself wholeheartedly, Armaan intends to welcome 2026 with a new energy.

"In the Year of the Snake, I shed an entire skin and stepped into a new version of myself. Welcoming new energy and healing as we step into the light of the sun and into the new year: 2026," added the composer.

In another update, Armaan recently raised concerns over the deteriorating Air Quality of Mumbai.

He pointed out that the increasing pollution in the Maximum City is causing massive harm to the health of the residents.

His post on the micro-blogging site went like this,“Mumbai's air feels heavier every day. I've seen more people fall sick this month than ever before, and it's not the weather... it's the air. The smog. The dust. The reality we're breathing. From kids to elders, everyone is coughing or struggling. How are we expected to live, work or feel safe like this? (sic)."

Requesting the authorities to come up with an immediate plan of action to handle the situation, he added, "This deserves immediate attention from those in charge. We can't air-purify our way out of a crisis. We need real solutions now.”