Sri Lanka Welcomes Over 50,000 Tourists In December

Colombo: According to Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), Sri Lanka has seen a very strong uptick in tourist arrivals, with 50,222 visitors thus far in December 2025.

This increase illustrates a robust recovery in tourism after previous challenges. Visitors from key international markets drove the numbers for the month, mainly from India, Russia, and Europe.

India remains the single largest source market for Sri Lanka, with 10,453 tourists, or 21 percent of the monthly total. This demonstrates regional travel, especially between India and Sri Lanka, where there are cultural, religious, and historical ties driving frequent travel.

Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France also recorded considerable numbers of tourists, showcasing the island nation's appeal on the international level.

The latest December figures are part of the country's broader growth trend, with a total of 2,153,815 tourists arriving in 2025.

The performance is expected to have long-lasting effects on Sri Lanka's tourism sector and continue to boost economic growth, placing the country on a continued path of success into the forthcoming years.