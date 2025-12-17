Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Show Featuring A Thousand Drones And Winning Floats Marked The 2025 Festival Of Light


2025-12-17 12:30:44
The parade, held last Sunday in La Sabana, brought together thousands of people and awarded ICE Kölbi, BCR, JPS, and BAC for their creative proposals. The 2025 Festival of Light illuminated San José with a revamped route around La Sabana Metropolitan Park on a cool, family-friendly night.

“The drone show sought to give more people a unique and memorable experience,” said the organizing team.

In the float parade, the Costa Rican Electricit Institute, with its Kölbi brand, was the big winner of the night.

ICE Kölbi won first place for the most dazzling float, as well as best children's effect and most original float.

Second place went to the Bank of Costa Rica, while third place went to the Social Protection Board.

“The creative level of the floats reflected the brands' commitment to this tradition,” said the organizing team.

In floor performances, BAC took first place for its staging.

The 2025 Festival of Light thus closed a day that combined innovation, tradition, and Christmas celebrations in the capital.

Costa Rica News

