Construction Begins On Nabni Developments' Nabni Avenue 7 In Al Furjan

The latest release in Nabni's Avenue-branded series of residences – and its flagship, is designed as a showcase for elevated urban living while presenting a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic with discreet Emirati design accents. Due for handover in August 2027, the 12-storey mid-rise building (ground + podium + 10) offers a total of 166 one, two and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 950 to 2,050 square feet – the largest in the area.It joins the developer's Avenue 1–6 buildings and brings total investment in Al Furjan to AED 800 million.