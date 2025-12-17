Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Construction Begins On Nabni Developments' Nabni Avenue 7 In Al Furjan


2025-12-17 12:30:40
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Nabni Developments has officially begun construction on Nabni Avenue 7, its newest premium residential development located in Dubai's Al Furjan district, one of the city's fastest-growing communities.



The latest release in Nabni's Avenue-branded series of residences – and its flagship, is designed as a showcase for elevated urban living while presenting a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic with discreet Emirati design accents. Due for handover in August 2027, the 12-storey mid-rise building (ground + podium + 10) offers a total of 166 one, two and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 950 to 2,050 square feet – the largest in the area. It joins the developer's Avenue 1–6 buildings and brings total investment in Al Furjan to AED 800 million.

