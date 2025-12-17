'Top-Secret Video Won't Be Released': Hegseth On September 2 Caribbean Drug Boat Strike

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there are no plans to release the unedited video of the September 2 strikes on a suspected drug-trafficking boat in the Caribbean, amid growing scrutiny of the Trump administration's actions toward Venezuela.

“In keeping with long-standing Department of War policy, Department of Defense policy, of course we're not going to release a top-secret full unedited video of that to the general public,” Hegseth told reporters at Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers briefed on months-long campaign

Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed all US senators on Tuesday (December 16) after lawmakers demanded more information on the campaign involving more than 20 strikes on boats in waters off Venezuela that have killed over 80 people. The two cabinet officials were set to hold a similar briefing for the full House of Representatives.

Second strike on survivors raises alarm

Concerns intensified after it emerged that the commander overseeing the operation ordered a second strike on September 2 to kill two survivors from an earlier attack, prompting fresh questions about rules of engagement and the campaign's objectives.

Democrats: Briefing 'empty-handed'

Democrats criticized the Senate session as too brief and insufficiently detailed.

“The administration came to this briefing empty-handed,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

“We don't know what the ultimate goal is. The president says different things at different times and contradicts himself,” he added.

Republicans back Trump's approach

Republicans largely praised President Donald Trump's actions, which the administration says are aimed at disrupting drug trafficking blamed for American deaths.

Graham calls for regime change

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham argued the campaign should culminate in a change of leadership in Caracas.

“If Maduro is what they say he is, and I believe them, he needs to go,” Graham said.“It should be the policy of the United States that when this is over, he's no longer standing.”

(With Reuters inputs)

