Why The Fed Is Doing QE Again When Inflation Is Still Elevated
Key Points
QE (quantitative easing) is the Fed expanding bank reserves so cash keeps circulating, reducing the risk that funding stress turns into forced selling.
The timing is the story. QE is usually rolled out when growth breaks. Here it is being used while inflation remains high and activity still looks solid.
The motive is less“stimulus” than plumbing: repo and overnight funding are where confidence can fracture around year-end. When cash tightens, institutions hoard liquidity, spreads widen, and credit gets repriced in days.
That repricing is colliding with the debt-financed AI buildout. About $1.3 trillion of capex is tied to AI, and expectations run to roughly 820 data centers over five years.
Yet three constraints can delay projects and their cash flows: local opposition (NIMBY), infrastructure and equipment bottlenecks, and power availability.
CoreWeave is cited as an early stress marker: its bonds are described as falling from around 104 in September to the low 90s, pushing yields near 12%, and a negative free-cash-flow outlook of about $15 billion next year.
The bigger danger is private credit. These are bespoke loans made by funds rather than traded public bonds, often with limited price discovery. Yet quarterly liquidity has been offered on roughly $300 billion inside a $1.8 trillion market.
A First Brands debtor-in-possession loan trading in the 30s, amid allegations of fraud and atrocious underwriting, is cited as the kind of shock that sparks redemption calls-and hints at 10–20 similar cases.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are reported to have increased mortgage-bond portfolios by about 25%. If stress stays contained, QE is maintenance. If it spreads, markets may force 100–200 basis points of cuts-and more QE-whatever the inflation optics.
The Fed is set to add about $200 billion of liquidity over the next five months-QE in effect-to steady repo and other short-term funding markets.
QE is returning with core CPI near 2.8%, an Atlanta Fed GDP tracker around 3.5%, and a deficit near $1.8 trillion (about 6% of GDP).
The pressure point is private credit: liquidity promises on loans that may not be sellable on demand.
