Buy Small-Cap Stock Newamsterdam Pharma For Steady Returns

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: $NAMS) is a relatively new small-cap stock that has established a track record of providing steady returns to its shareholders.

NewAmsterdam is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in treatments for cardiovascular disease, which is the number one killer worldwide.

The company, based in the Netherlands, specializes in medications that lower cholesterol levels, helping to prevent heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments.

NAMS stock has only been publicly traded since late 2022. NewAmsterdam went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in a short period of time, the stock has delivered impressive and consistent returns.

Since going public, NAMS stock has risen 232%, including a 36% increase this year. Over the last 12 months, the share price has gained 43%.

While not profitable, NewAmsterdam stock has grown as the company demonstrates consistent execution on its drug pipeline and innovative cardiovascular medications, say analysts.

And even though the share price has gone straight up since its market debut, the stock currently trades at $35.25 U.S. per share, making it affordable for most investors.

Of course, there's no dividend offered by the stock, which has a market capitalization of only $4 billion U.S. But there's no denying that the share price growth has been strong.

Small biopharmaceutical companies are not without risk and the sector is extremely crowded and competitive.

However, NAMS stock appears to be defying the odds and posting impressive gains.