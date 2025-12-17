$358M Bitcoin ETF Outflow & Changing Gold Correlation Boost Traders' Insights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Faces Institutional Outflows Amid Short-Term Volatility

Despite a recent 31% decline from its peak, Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilient underlying fundamentals, with institutional investors showing signs of continued engagement. Recent outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs and market fluctuations have sparked debate over whether the digital asset's bullish outlook remains intact, but market indicators suggest that Bitcoin's long-term credibility persists.



Recent $358 million outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs mark the largest daily withdrawal in over three weeks, raising concerns over institutional demand.

Bitcoin's price has retreated 31% from its all-time high, signaling a potential end to the prior bullish rally that extended through October.

Correlation with gold remains inconsistent, with Bitcoin's relationship with the precious metal oscillating and not strongly indicative of a shift towards a traditional store of value. Market volatility, as reflected in options implied volatility levels, remains elevated but does not signal a bearish change in institutional sentiment.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. The significant pullback and ETF outflows suggest short-term caution among investors, though long-term fundamentals remain resilient.

Market context: The broader crypto market is navigating increased volatility amid macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting institutional strategies.

Market Dynamics and Institutional Sentiment

On Tuesday, Bitcoin recovered modestly, rising 3% after an initial drop that saw prices dip to around $85,000. The decline occurred amid a surge in outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs-amounting to $358 million on Monday-its biggest in over three weeks. This movement sparked speculation about a possible reduction in institutional holdings, especially after the asset broke below the psychological $90,000 level.

Source: Coinglass

The asset's recent correction, which saw Bitcoin fall 31% from its record high of $126,219, may be signaling an end to the recent bullish trend. Still, some analysts argue it is premature to interpret this as a sign of waning institutional interest. As one analyst noted, the decline does not necessarily mark a trend reversal, citing ongoing delays in interest rate adjustments and the US Federal Reserve's continued balance sheet reduction.

Bitcoin and Gold: Divergent Paths?

Bitcoin's relationship with gold has been a focal point in assessing its long-term viability as a store of value. Despite recent underperformance compared to gold since July, Bitcoin's correlation with the precious metal remains inconsistent, oscillating between positive and negative trends. This fluctuating correlation implies that Bitcoin still functions as an independent asset class rather than a mere proxy for traditional safe havens.

Source: TradingView

Even after a 30% correction, Bitcoin's volatility remains elevated, with implied volatility in options markets hovering around 53%. This indicates traders are pricing in significant price swings, though this does not necessarily equate to bearish sentiment. Instead, it reflects ongoing uncertainty amid macroeconomic shifts.

Market participants are cautiously monitoring the asset, with the broader macroeconomic landscape-including US monetary policy-playing a pivotal role. Despite recent setbacks, Bitcoin has outperformed traditional equities over the past 18 months and shows signs of resilience that could support a potential recovery to $100,000 in the future.

