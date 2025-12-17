Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. This is consistent with the dividend for the third quarter of 2025 and reflects an increase of 5% from the prior year. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

