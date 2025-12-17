Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend
About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.
Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit to learn more.
Contacts:
Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
