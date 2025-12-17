Crane NXT Completes First Phase Of Antares Vision Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of approximately 32% of Antares Vision S.p.A. (“Antares Vision”) on a fully diluted basis from Regolo S.p.A. (“Regolo”) and Sargas S.r.L (“Sargas”). This milestone marks the first phase of Crane NXT's acquisition of Antares Vision.

Under the terms of the definitive agreements, Crane NXT purchased this initial stake in Antares Vision at a price of €5.00 per share for a total consideration of approximately €117 million. The closing follows receipt of all required regulatory approvals.



Aaron W. Saak, Crane NXT's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:“We are excited to complete our initial investment in Antares Vision, marking a significant step forward in advancing our strategy and expanding our portfolio into the Life Sciences and Food & Beverage sectors. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Antares Vision as we move toward the next phase of this transaction.”

As previously announced, the next step under applicable Italian takeover rules will be a mandatory tender offer (“MTO”) for the remaining publicly traded shares of Antares Vision at the same price of €5.00 per share. Following completion of the MTO, Crane NXT will acquire the remaining stake owned by Regolo and undertake to delist Antares Vision, in compliance with Italian takeover rules, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its industry-leading businesses, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity. Crane NXT's approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit .

About Antares Vision S.p.A.

Antares Vision is an Italian multinational company that ensures product safety and supply chain transparency through innovative technologies for quality control, end-to-end traceability and integrated data management. The company operates primarily in the Life Sciences and Food & Beverage sectors, supporting companies in digitalizing processes to improve sustainability, efficiency, productivity and visibility. It is a world leader in drug traceability, supplying the world's leading manufacturers and numerous government authorities. It is present in more than 60 countries, employs approximately 1,200 people and has a network of more than 40 international partners. The company has been listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment (EXM, AV:IM) since 2021. For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as“anticipate(s),”“expect(s),”“intend(s),”“believe(s),”“plan(s),”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“seek(s),” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. In particular, the Company's timing expectations for closing the Antares Vision acquisition and assumptions regarding the expected synergies and contribution to our business from the results of the acquired business are based on information that management believes is reasonable as of the date of this release, but there can be no assurance that such expectations will be indicative of the expected closing timing, of the acquired company's future business results or that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations. The Company assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact of tariffs and other trade measures; changes in global economic conditions (including inflationary pressures) and geopolitical risks, including macroeconomic fluctuations; demand for its products, which is variable and subject to factors beyond its control; risks associated with conducting a substantial portion of its business outside the U.S.; information systems and technology networks failures, breaches in data security, theft of personally identifiable and other information, and non-compliance with its contractual or other legal obligations regarding such information; being unable to identify or complete acquisitions, or to successfully integrate the businesses the Company acquires; fluctuation in the prices of, or disruption in its ability to source, components and raw materials, and delays in the distribution of its products; loss of personnel or being able to hire and retain additional personnel needed to sustain and grow its business as planned; being unable to successfully develop and introduce new products, which would limit its ability to grow and maintain its competitive position; governmental regulations and failure to comply with those regulations; the ability to protect its intellectual property; risks from litigation, claims and investigations, including those related to product liability and warranties, and employee, commercial, intellectual property and environmental matters; risks related to its ability to improve productivity, reduce costs and align manufacturing capacity with customer demand; significant competition in the Company's markets; additional tax expenses or exposures; adverse impacts from intangible asset impairment charges; inadequate or ineffective internal controls; and risks related to the Separation, including not obtaining the intended tax treatment of the Separation transaction, failure of Crane Company to perform under the various transaction agreements and actual or potential conflicts of interest with Crane Company. Readers should carefully review Crane NXT, Co.'s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Crane NXT, Co.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other documents Crane NXT, Co. and its subsidiaries file from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

