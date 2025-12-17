Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Distribution For PICTON Market Neutral Equity Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units
About Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.
Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $16.5 billion (as at November 30, 2025) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.
For further information please contact:
Arthur Galloway
Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Tel: (416) 955-4108
Website:
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment