The Children's Place Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children's Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), one of the only pure-play children's specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced financial results for the Company's third fiscal quarter ended November 1, 2025.

Muhammad Umair, President and Chief Executive Officer said,“Our third quarter results reflect the challenges we are experiencing in our ecommerce business, with periods of high volatility as we implement our strategic transformation. Separately, our marketing efficiency was also impeded during the quarter in our transition to a new marketing agency and a heightened promotional strategy. Our new operating model envisions an increased physical store presence, and a merchandising reset that adds a more balanced mix of fashion and basics to our product assortment. Our brick-and-mortar business capitalized on its momentum from our second quarter and generated a 2% growth in comparable sales, and as we continue to invest in our real estate portfolio with operational and financial discipline, our new stores are generating results that are outperforming the rest of the fleet. We believe our increased store base will strengthen our omni-channel proposition to our customers that love to experience our beloved brands, both in-store or online.”

Mr. Umair continued,“We opened five new stores during the third quarter, with another 11 store openings slated for the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, we plan to open an additional 15 to 20 new stores in the first half of fiscal year 2026, ahead of our critical back-to-school season to drive revenue growth and profitability, with more store openings in the back-half of fiscal year 2026 and beyond. We also plan to refresh our store layouts, and in conjunction with our revamped My Place Rewards loyalty program, we are excited for the enhanced experience this will create for our new and existing customer file.”

Financing Update

John Szczepanski, Chief Financial Officer said,“We're also pleased to announce that we have successfully completed the refinancing of a $350 million asset-based lending credit facility with Wells Fargo, supplemented by a $100 million FILO term loan with SLR Credit Solutions. The five-year financing transactions increase our maximum borrowing capacity by up to $17 million and improve our liquidity position by $35 million to $40 million on a proforma basis as of the end of the third quarter. The new financing arrangement will provide us with additional capital to implement our growth strategies, thus strengthening our financial position and balance sheet, and helping to generate long-term shareholder value with the support of our financing partners.”

Additional information about the financing transactions is contained in the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2025.

Tariff & Transformation Update

Mr. Umair said,“Tariff pressures continue to affect our bottom line, and we now expect the impact of tariffs to result in incremental expenses of approximately $15 million to $20 million for fiscal year 2025, a reduction from our previously estimated impact of $20 million to $25 million. We further expect an incremental impact of $25 million to $30 million in the first half of fiscal year 2026, the majority of which will be mitigated through our strategic initiatives. We remain focused on controlling our costs, and we are increasing the estimate of gross benefits from our previously announced transformation initiative from $40 million to $50 million over the next three years. The Company has already implemented cost actions that will result in over $25 million in gross annualized benefits, offset by approximately $5 million to $10 million in one-time costs. As part of our transformation efforts, we officially opened our new office in Pakistan during the quarter, that will realize cost efficiencies and set the foundation for further cost-saving initiatives. We are confident that these initiatives will improve our cost structure and set us up for long-term success.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales decreased $50.7 million, or 13.0%, to $339.5 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $390.2 million in the three months ended November 2, 2024. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in wholesale revenue due to lower order commitments as a result of higher purchases earlier in the fiscal year, and a decrease in e-commerce sales due to lower traffic and conversion compared to the comparable period last year, in addition to challenges the Company experienced with transitioning to a new marketing agency during the quarter. Comparable retail sales decreased 5.4% for the quarter.

Gross profit decreased $26.0 million to $112.3 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $138.3 million in the three months ended November 2, 2024. Gross margin decreased 240 basis points (“bps”) to 33.1% during the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to 35.5% in the comparable period last year. The decrease in gross margin was caused by a higher penetration of markdown sales (200 bps), the impact of higher tariffs on the Company's product (55 bps), and an increase in inventory reserves (50 bps), partially offset by favorable channel and product mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $101.3 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $99.8 million in the three months ended November 2, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in marketing expenses as the Company ramped up its spend towards the end of the quarter to drive incremental e-commerce demand, expenses incurred to revamp the My Place Rewards loyalty program, costs to support the Company's new stores strategy, and an increase in donations as the Company further develops its inventory lifecycle process, partially offset by one-time costs incurred in the prior year. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were $101.0 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $93.8 million in the comparable period last year, and deleveraged 570 basis points to 29.7% of net sales.

Operating income was $3.7 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $29.3 million in the three months ended November 2, 2024. Adjusted operating income was $4.0 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $35.3 million in the comparable period last year.

Net interest expense was $8.1 million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $10.1 million in the three months ended November 2, 2024. The decrease was due to lower average borrowings and interest rates on the Company's revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other bank lenders.

Benefit for income taxes was $(0.1) million in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $(0.9) million during the three months ended November 2, 2024. The Company continues to adjust its valuation allowance based on ongoing operating results.

Net loss was $(4.3) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, in the three months ended November 1, 2025, compared to net income of $20.1 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the three months ended November 2, 2024. Adjusted net loss was $(4.0) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share, compared to an Adjusted net income of $26.1 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, in the comparable period last year.

Fiscal Year-To-Date 2025 Results

Net sales decreased $98.1 million, or 10.0%, to $879.6 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $977.7 million in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in e-commerce sales due to lower traffic and conversion. The Company also experienced a decrease in brick-and-mortar revenue due to a lower store count and lower sales volume, particularly in the first half of the fiscal year. Our stores and e-commerce sales were both negatively impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, including uncertainty around tariffs, which has negatively affected consumer sentiment. The Company also experienced a decrease in wholesale revenue as the Company shifted its strategy towards selling higher margin product to improve profitability. Comparable retail sales decreased 7.5% for the nine months ended November 1, 2025.

Gross profit decreased $58.5 million to $284.4 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $342.9 million in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. Gross margin decreased 280 basis points to 32.3% during the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to 35.1% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was caused primarily by a higher penetration of markdown sales (140 bps), an increase in inventory reserves (110 bps), and the impact of higher tariffs on our product (50 bps).

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $277.6 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $305.0 million in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. The decrease was due to a reduction in one-time costs incurred in the prior year, primarily associated with the Company's change of control and broken financing deal costs. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were $275.1 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $270.8 million in the comparable period last year, and deleveraged 360 basis points to 31.3% of net sales.

Operating loss was $(16.3) million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $(20.5) million in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. Adjusted operating loss was $(13.9) million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to Adjusted operating income of $44.4 million in the comparable period last year.

Net interest expense was $24.7 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $27.0 million in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to lower average borrowings and interest rates on the Company's revolving credit facility, partially offset by the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the partial paydown of the first term loan entered into with the Company's majority shareholder, Mithaq Capital SPC (“Mithaq”) as a result of the Company's rights offering which was completed during the first quarter.

Provision for income taxes was $2.7 million in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $2.3 million during the nine months ended November 2, 2024. The Company continues to adjust its valuation allowance based on ongoing operating results.

Net loss was $(43.7) million, or $(1.99) per diluted share, in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $(49.8) million, or $(3.91) per diluted share, in the nine months ended November 2, 2024. Adjusted net loss was $(40.2) million, or $(1.83) per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income of $15.1 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Store Update

During the third quarter, the Company opened five stores and ended the quarter with 499 stores. The store count at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 510.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of November 1, 2025, the Company had $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $46.1 million in borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility and an additional $40.0 million in availability under the unsecured Commitment Letter provided by Mithaq, representing total liquidity of $93.4 million. The Company had $297.2 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility and has not drawn down on its Mithaq credit facility. Additionally, the Company used $67.2 million in operating cash flows in the nine months ended November 1, 2025, compared to $238.9 million in the comparable period last year.

Inventories were $390.3 million as of November 1, 2025, compared to $491.6 million as of November 2, 2024. These reduced inventory levels were a result of improved inventory management as the Company continues to align its inventory levels with its growth and product strategy, and better balance the mix of fashion and basic product.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and adjusted operating income (loss) are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.

Please refer to the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP” later in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week periods and 39-week periods ended November 1, 2025 and November 2, 2024.

