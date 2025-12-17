Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For November 2025
|Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
| November
2025
| November
2024
|% Change
|ASM (mm) (1)
|2,777.6
|2,524.1
|10.0
|%
|RPM (mm) (2)
|2,394.7
|2,173.5
|10.2
|%
|Load Factor (3)
|86.2
|%
|86.1
|%
|0.1
| p.p.
For November 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 10.0%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 10.2% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.2%, 0.1 percentage points higher than in November 2024.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit copaair.
CPA-G
Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment