Windermere Preparatory School Receives Funding For Student-Led Social Impact Project In Northern Tanzania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New round of funding from Nord Anglia Education supports Windermere Preparatory School students' efforts to improve access to essential medical services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

WINDERMERE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windermere Preparatory School announced today that its students have received funding from Nord Anglia Education's community investment fund to support a student-led social impact project called Seeway Tanzania Dispensary Project.

This ongoing project, currently led by students Thiri Phone (Sophia) Wai, Suvir Leekha Talamas, and Aly Elsonbaty from grade 12, focuses on the construction of a medical dispensary in Nazareti Village, northern Tanzania, in partnership with Seeway Tanzania. The Nazareti Clinic project aims to improve access to basic healthcare for rural families by providing essential services such as pre- and post-natal care, treatment for preventable illnesses, nutritional guidance, and referrals to regional hospitals.

The student-led initiative addresses critical challenges facing the community, including high maternal mortality rates, limited access to healthcare facilities, and preventable childhood conditions, while creating sustainable, long-term impact through education, infrastructure, and community collaboration.

This is one of 24 grants across Nord Anglia selected to receive a Social Impact Grant from Nord Anglia Education's funding pool, which now cumulatively totals an investment of $985,075 across 86 student-run projects from Nord Anglia's 80+ international schools.

Windermere Preparatory School's Head of School, Alex Birchenall said:“I'm so proud of Sophia, Suvir, and Aly for their motivation and dedication to setting up this fantastic project, which is addressing such a critical need in Tanzania. I'm looking forward to seeing how this grant elevates the work they're already doing.”

With investment from Nord Anglia's Social Impact Grants, Windermere Preparatory School's students will use the funding to expand and enhance community activities while aiming to address the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Through its collaboration with UNICEF, Nord Anglia Education is committed to helping to make a global impact on these goals before the 2030 deadline.

Dr. Leslie Williams, Senior Program Lead for Social Impact and Giving at Nord Anglia, said: "As well as taking initiative to make change in their communities, these grants are about learning valuable skills that have real-world impact. Whether that's budgeting supplies or balancing schoolwork with their projects, these are the skills that can set up our students for real future success.”

Nord Anglia's Student Advisory Board, a group made up of student representatives from across its 80+ schools, review each funding application to ensure students' voices are heard during the approval process. Proposals are then evaluated by Nord Anglia's Grants Committee, which includes members of the Education Advisory Board, as well as Nord Anglia Principals and teachers.

About Windermere Preparatory School

Windermere Preparatory School, a Nord Anglia Education school, serves students from Pre-K 3 through Grade 12, with boarding available for Grades 7-12. Located on a scenic 48-acre campus in Windermere, Florida, the school offers a rigorous, internationally recognized curriculum that blends academic excellence, innovation, and character development. Through programs such as the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, MIT STEAM collaboration, and Juilliard-designed performing arts curriculum, students are empowered to think critically, lead confidently, and make a difference in their communities and the world.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organization, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 89 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

