Bird Awarded $1.2B Across Industrial And Industrial Maintenance Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce the award of multiple projects and agreements totaling approximately $1.2 billion, spanning major industrial capital investment projects and a series of significant new and renewed multi-year master service agreements (MSA) with both new and existing clients.



Bird's Industrial Maintenance team, through its existing Indigenous Limited Partnership between Stuart Olson and Infinity Métis Corporation, has secured a new five-year recurring revenue MSA for complex critical scope mechanical services with a major long-standing Oil and Gas client. The five-year MSA award highlights the strategic impact of Bird's 2024 acquisition of NorCan Electric, which strengthened the Industrial Maintenance team's electrical and instrumentation presence and expanded its mechanical service offering. This diversified platform unlocked cross selling opportunities and the full potential of our self-perform solution across the client's regional assets. Our shared commitment to safety, high-quality client service, and a collaborative approach has created sustained, long-term value in a client relationship that spans more than 70 years.

Bird's Industrial Maintenance team also secured multiple MSA extensions and new awards, including a two-year extension to a significant existing electrical services agreement, a three-year renewal with scope expansion with an existing customer, a three-year renewal for mechanical maintenance, turnarounds, and projects with a long-term client, and a new three-year mechanical services MSA marking an expansion into the mid-stream sector.

Bird, through its 2Nations Bird partnership, has been selected to deliver additional work at BHP's Jansen potash project, one of Canada's most significant resource projects. The new scope includes fabrication, delivery, construction, and commissioning of five non-process infrastructure buildings, expanding on previous awards for concrete foundations, site services, and tailings management. This award highlights Bird's strategic involvement on large capital investment projects from early project development through full life-cycle delivery, while creating long-term value through collaborative delivery and Indigenous partnerships. Building on previously announced work at Dow's Path2Zero Program in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Bird was selected for a new contract award focused on critical process work for the ethane cracking unit located within the hydrocarbon processing area. The scope of work includes mechanical, structural, piping, buildings, and insulation works followed by pre-commissioning activities.

“These significant awards across our Industrial Maintenance and Industrial businesses highlight the strength of our industrial work program and reinforce the value of establishing an early presence on large capital investment projects, which positions us for increasing scope as these projects advance,” said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird.“The sizeable new MSA in partnership with Infinity Métis Corporation exemplifies the power of Bird's tuck-in M&A strategy, adding highly aligned, self-perform businesses that act as catalysts for growth. Regardless of size, these acquisitions deliver outsized benefits when integrated with our strong foundation, expanding self-perform capabilities, unlocking new opportunities, and supporting both revenue growth and margin accretion in line with our 2027 Strategic Plan. Equally important, we remain committed to meaningful Indigenous partnerships, ensuring we support sustainable opportunities and long-term relationships in the region and across Canada.”

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation), including information about anticipated revenues and margin expansion, the expected benefits of the Company's acquisitions, and the Company's achievement of its strategic plan targets. This forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (). Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122