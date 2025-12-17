Faraday Future To Deliver An FX Super One To Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City On December 22, Advancing Deliveries In The Middle East

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will deliver an FX Super One MPV to Ras Al Khaimah (“RAK”) Innovation City on December 22, marking the Company's upcoming second FX Super One delivery in the UAE.









FF operates a regional production and operations center in Ras Al Khaimah, designed to support production for both FF and FX vehicles.

FX has signed a strategic cooperation with RAK Innovation City to accelerate a regional new energy mobility ecosystem and plans to advance phase II expansion of its operations facility in Ras Al Khaimah.

This planned delivery follows the Company's first FX Super One delivery in the UAE on November 27, when FF hosted a Co-Creation Delivery Ceremony in Dubai and delivered the world's first FX Super One to global soccer legend Andrés Iniesta.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding a Super One delivery to RAK Innovation City and the Company's plans to advance expansion of its operations facility in RAK, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company's ability to timely deliver its second Super One; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investors Relations (English):...

Investors (Chinese):...

Media:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at