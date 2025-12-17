True Savings In Real-World Driving, Geely STARRAY EM-I Achieved A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of a rigorous driving challenge in Melbourne and Sydney between December 9 and 10 2025, Geely Auto is proud to announce that the Geely STARRAY EM-i (known as the Geely EX5 EM-i in some markets) has secured the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title for Lowest fuel consumption driving the Sydney–Melbourne Coastal Drive by a plug-in hybrid powered production SUV. While the title is a testament to engineering excellence, the true story lies in what this achievement represents for consumers – the definitive proof that the STARRAY EM-i "Truly Saves".









Beyond Limits, For Everyone: A Test for the Real World

This record was driven by the philosophy of "Beyond Limits, For Everyone", a commitment to making top-tier energy efficiency understandable and accessible to ordinary users. Geely Auto strategically chose the route, the Sydney to Melbourne coastal drive, to represent the typical driving distance between major global metropolises, mirroring journeys like Beijing to Shanghai or Rome to Munich.

Moving away from closed test tracks, Geely Auto put the Geely STARRAY EM-i to the test in the real world by selecting this route. The vehicle tackled a long-distance journey that comprises a collection of actual challenges drivers may face every day: navigating the long distance, climbing uphill and downhill often, battling urban congestion, and enduring the high temperature in summer. Achieving a verified fuel consumption of 3.83 L/100km under these specific conditions carries far more weight than standard laboratory data, confirming that for the everyday user, the "True Savings" promised by Geely are tangible and reproducible, regardless of terrain or traffic.





Breaking the "Low Battery" Myth with EM-i Technology

A common skepticism surrounding Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) is the fear that fuel consumption spikes once the battery is depleted – known as "performance discounting" or PHEV gap. The Geely STARRAY EM-i challenge was designed to directly refute this negative perception. The record-breaking performance was powered by Geely Auto's proprietary EM-i Super Hybrid Technology. At its heart is a dedicated hybrid engine with a world-class thermal efficiency. When paired with the "11-in-1" E-Drive System, the vehicle ensures that power and efficiency do not degrade, even when the battery state-of-charge is low.

This "lossless" behavior means the Geely STARRAY EM-i maintains high-efficiency operation at all times, solving the "performance discounting" that has plagued the segment. Whether fully charged or running on fuel, the vehicle remains an ultra-efficient, cost-saving solution for families.





From Record-Breaker to Best-Seller

The value of the Geely STRRAY EM-i is already being recognized by global consumers. In Australia, the model's debut market, the vehicle rocketed to become the second best-selling plug-in hybrid model within just one month of its launch. Furthermore, Geely Auto is committed to bringing this technology to more corners of the globe. The model is already sold in markets including New Zealand, Poland, Italy, South Africa, and Indonesia. In a significant move toward localization, the model has started production in Indonesia and will start local production in Brazil next year, under the name of Geely EX5 EM-i.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title is more than a recognition; it is a seal of approval on Geely's promise of technological democratization. By achieving world-record efficiency in a mass-production SUV, Geely Auto is ensuring that the benefits of lower operational costs, extended range, and safer travel standards are available to everyone. The Geely STRRAY EM-i stands today not just as a record holder, but as a reliable partner that Truly Saves for every journey, for every family, everywhere.





About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The Group manages several leading brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. Geely Auto Group is also the global strategic partner of Malaysian national automaker PROTON.

The Group employs more than 50,000 people and operates 12 plants and 5 global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry, and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts 5 global design studios in Shanghai, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry, respectively with over 1000 employees. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr, has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

In 2024, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase.

Press Contact:

Geely Auto International Corporation Public Relations

...

Company: Geely Auto Group

Contact Person: Geely Auto International Corporation Public Relations

Email:...

Website:

City: Hangzhou

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: