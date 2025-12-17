Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change In Significant Shareholding


2025-12-17 12:17:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS notifies the stock exchange of a change in significant holding.

As a result of the transaction that took place on 10.12.2025, VÄÄTSA AGRO AS (registration code 10069725) sold 4,107,240 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registration code: 11421437) to ROSAMIL OÜ (registration code 11192238). VÄÄTSA AGRO AS and ROSAMIL OÜ are both companies 100% controlled by Joakim Johan Helenius.

Before the transaction, VÄÄTSA AGRO AS owned 48.33% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 4,107,240 shares). After the transaction, VÄÄTSA AGRO does not own shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS.

ROSAMIL OÜ held 0.00% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 0 shares) before the transaction. After the transaction, ROSAMIL OÜ holds 48.33% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 4,107,240 shares).

Before the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius directly and indirectly held 81.37% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 6,915,284 shares). After the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius still directly and indirectly holds 81.37% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 6,915,284 shares).

Enel Äkke
Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
