Change In Significant Shareholding
As a result of the transaction that took place on 10.12.2025, VÄÄTSA AGRO AS (registration code 10069725) sold 4,107,240 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registration code: 11421437) to ROSAMIL OÜ (registration code 11192238). VÄÄTSA AGRO AS and ROSAMIL OÜ are both companies 100% controlled by Joakim Johan Helenius.
Before the transaction, VÄÄTSA AGRO AS owned 48.33% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 4,107,240 shares). After the transaction, VÄÄTSA AGRO does not own shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS.
ROSAMIL OÜ held 0.00% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 0 shares) before the transaction. After the transaction, ROSAMIL OÜ holds 48.33% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 4,107,240 shares).
Before the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius directly and indirectly held 81.37% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 6,915,284 shares). After the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius still directly and indirectly holds 81.37% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 6,915,284 shares).
Enel Äkke
Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment