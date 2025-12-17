Onewell Health Care Receives California Title 22 Approval With Zero Deficiencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OneWell Health Care announced today that OneWell of California LLC has received full California Title 22 approval with zero deficiencies, following a state survey conducted on July 9, 2025.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed that OneWell of California is fully compliant with the California Code of Regulations, Title 22, Division 5, Chapter 6, the regulatory framework governing licensed home health agencies in California. No deficiencies were cited.

With this approval, OneWell of California LLC is now authorized to provide the following home health services throughout California:

● Skilled Nursing

● Physical Therapy

● Occupational Therapy

● Speech Therapy

● Medical Social Work

● Home Health Aide

Achieving Title 22 home health approval with zero deficiencies is a significant milestone in California's highly regulated healthcare environment and demonstrates OneWell's commitment to compliance, clinical quality, and operational excellence.