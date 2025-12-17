Market Mondays: How Policy And Valuations Are Shaping The Year-End Trade

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

The Fed's latest 25-basis-point rate cut landed broadly in line with expectations, but the market reaction has been anything but simple. The nuance lay in the vote split and the messaging: two FOMC members preferred to keep rates on hold, one pushed for a larger 50-basis-point cut, and the rest backed the consensus move. With fewer“no cut” dissenters than expected, markets initially read the outcome as mildly more dovish, sending yields and the dollar lower while equities and gold moved higher.

That first reaction was quickly complicated by Jerome Powell's repeated comment that rates are now“very near neutral,” which many took as a signal that the cutting cycle may be nearing its end, perhaps with only one more move in early 2026. This sits uneasily with market pricing, which still implies more than one cut next year and a year-end policy rate near 3%. The Fed looks increasingly focused on softening labour conditions rather than inflation, but remains reluctant to commit to anything beyond gradual, data-dependent easing.

US dollar index (DXY) daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The Fed's projections reinforce this delicate balance. For next year, the Summary of Economic Projections points to stronger growth, broadly steady unemployment and lower inflation, effectively leaning on an AI-driven productivity boost to allow the economy to“run hot” without reigniting price pressures. Equity markets are reflecting this tension: the S&P 500 is range-bound, the NASDAQ has failed to break to new highs, while the Dow and small caps have benefited from rotation into cyclical and value sectors. Investors remain cautious about stretched AI and mega-cap tech valuations and are broadening exposure ahead of 2026, with the key question now whether upcoming earnings – and real-world AI adoption – can validate current pricing. If productivity gains arrive later or weaker than hoped, both policy expectations and equity valuations are likely to face a reckoning.

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

