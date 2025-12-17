MBRSG Opens Registration For The 2Nd Semester Of Its Future Government Programmes For Academic Year 2025-2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE -December 2025 – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) announced the opening of the registration period for the second semester of its Future Government Programmes for academic year 2025-2026.

The programmes reflect MBRSG's commitment to implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, by establishing a pioneering government system grounded in knowledge and aligned with contemporary developments in public administration and policymaking.

The programs also underscores the School's ongoing focus on training and empowering a new generation of national leaders and decision-makers, capable of navigating rapid local and global transformations, and anticipating future development pathways with agility and efficiency.

MBRSG offers three specialised academic programmes: the Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), and Master in Innovation Management (MIM). The programmes are designed in accordance with the highest international academic standards to address contemporary government challenges. They combine advanced theoretical knowledge with practical applications inspired by the UAE's pioneering experience to enhance institutional capacity and create sustainable public value.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said:“Investing in human capital and equipping government leaders with future-oriented tools is essential for ensuring the sustainability of national achievements and advancing comprehensive development. Our programmes are not designed to simply impart academic knowledge; they are also strategic laboratories for innovative policymaking, aimed at fostering flexible leadership thinking that can transform global challenges into pioneering opportunities.”

“At the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, we are committed to ensuring all of our institutions are fully prepared for the stages ahead,” H.E. Al Marri added.“To that end, we strive to equip participants in our programmes with advanced skills in conducting policy analysis, designing innovative government solutions, understanding global governance models, and exploring future domains, such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovation. This aligns with the leadership's vision of creating the future government.”

MBRSG employs a learning model based on 'learning through practice', designed specifically for the needs of executive professionals, incorporating modern technology, interactive live sessions, and advanced research content.

The Master in Innovation Management focuses on agile and resilient government concepts to support institutional change initiatives, while the Master of Public Administration and Executive Master of Public Administration provide advanced tools in critical thinking and complex problem-solving. The programmes foster an academic environment that encourages knowledge exchange among experts, decision-makers, academics, and practitioners across diverse sectors.

The campus will welcome new students during the orientation programme on 24 and 25 January 2026, ahead of the official start of classes on 31 January and 1 February 2026, marking the beginning of a new academic journey aimed at supplying the labour market with qualified professionals capable of leading efforts towards government excellence and anticipating future needs.

By offering these programmes, MBRSG maintains its role as a leading centre for knowledge and a prominent platform for advancing government thought and sharing the UAE's successful public administration experience with the world. The impact of its graduates goes beyond just holding leadership positions; they also play a vital role in shaping public policy, developing national strategies, and improving the country's global competitiveness. These efforts reflect the wise leadership's vision to build a government that prioritises people and quality of life.