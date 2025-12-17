A Future Classic In The Making: The Eco-Friendly Icaur V27 Makes Its Middle East Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, December 2025: iCAUR, an electric-led automotive brand from China, is launching in the Middle East with the dynamic V27 SUV. Making its regional debut in the UAE, iCAUR is expected to expand its footprint across the Middle East.

Driving the green mobility revolution in the region:

In an important development for the Middle East market, with coordinated efforts being made by governments, companies and consumers to meet green mobility goals, the V27 is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) SUV offering longer distances alongside lower emissions. The V27 is powered by a battery and electric motors, with an additional 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine acting as a back-up generator to maintain the charge of the battery as required.

The REEV powertrain has a total range of more than 900km, with the capacity for 150km of pure electric zero-emissions driving, making it ideal for most journeys in the UAE. With a combined power output of 449hp and a top speed of 170km/h for the rear-wheel drive model and 180km/h for the all-wheel drive variants, the V27 offers thrilling performance for drivers in the Middle East.

“This is the right time to launch the V27 in the Middle East, especially in the exciting UAE market,” says Mr. Zhang Xiaolong (Tim), General Manager of iCaur Middle East.“In line with the UAE's green mobility strategy, there is strong momentum and consumer interest in the low- and zero-emissions vehicle segments, and the iCAUR V27 supports this vision with exceptional fuel efficiency alongside an exciting driving experience.”

Bold design for a forward-thinking market:

Design-wise, the V27 blends retro nostalgia with the latest innovations. With a bold and boxy body design and muscular lines reflecting a classic SUV style, the V27 is set to draw attention on Middle East roads. The dual sunroof is both attractive and practical, and at the front, the headlights feature a distinctive square housing with a black backdrop and round LED daytime running lights, complementing a functional, utilitarian grille.

Off-road elements such as the upright A-pillars, low window line and large side windows offer exceptional all-round visibility, while the protruding wheel arches offer a wide-body look that also allows drivers to fit larger upgraded wheels and tyres.

The interior does not compromise on modern style, practicality and technology, with 64-colour ambient lighting, 48 storage spaces, flat floor storage in the second row, 15 speakers and a 15.4-inch high-resolution floating display screen.

“We are confident that this great-looking SUV will prove very popular, especially among young, energetic buyers,” says Mr. Zhang Xiaolong (Tim), General Manager of iCaur Middle East.“As well as standing out from the crowd, the V27 has practical off-road capabilities with 220mm ground clearance and 1.6T of towing capacity.”

Making its mark in the Middle East:

The V27 makes a brave statement in the competitive Middle East SUV market. Combining timeless SUV-inspired design with the comfort and technology expected by modern drivers, iCAUR's first foray into the region promises to be the start of an exciting new era for sustainable motoring.

“By bringing the V27 to the Middle East, iCAUR is committed to being part of the solution as we work towards meeting important climate goals – we are proud to showcase a vehicle that looks great, is fun to drive and plays a role in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels,” says Mr Tim, the General Manager of the ME region.