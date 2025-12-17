All India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament 202526 Begins In Gandhinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) The All India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament 2025–26 was formally inaugurated in Gandhinagar by Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das.

Organised by the Gujarat State Administrative Secretariat Welfare Committee, the national-level tournament will be held at the Gymkhana in Sector-21 from December 16 to 22.

Welcoming players from across the country, the Chief Secretary described the tournament as a unique national sporting platform that brings together civil servants from various states and Union Territories, fostering camaraderie, fitness and sportsmanship beyond official responsibilities.

He noted that Gujarat is rapidly emerging as a hub of sports and a vibrant sporting culture, where games and physical fitness are becoming an integral part of everyday life across age groups and regions.

Chief Secretary Das highlighted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has developed world-class stadiums and training facilities, while initiatives such as 'Khel Mahakumbh' have nurtured sporting interest from the school level and transformed sports into a people's movement across the state.

Referring to India's growing medal tally at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, he said that every medal represents not just an individual victory but the nation's rising confidence, commitment and global standing in sports.

Tournament Convener Rahul said that this year's edition holds special significance with the introduction of the Women's Team Championship for the first time, marking a decisive step towards inclusivity, equality and equal opportunity in sports within the civil services.

He added that the initiative would encourage greater participation of women officers and strengthen the foundation for women's sports in the services.

The tournament features 28 teams from states and Union Territories, with a total of 266 players, including 187 men and 79 women, competing at state and national levels.

Among those present at the inauguration were Youth Services and Cultural Activities Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey, Additional Secretary (Protocol) Javalant Trivedi, Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat Sandeep Sangle, Organising Secretary Satkar Desai, Roads and Buildings Secretary P.R. Patelia, Gandhinagar Collector Mehul Dave, Municipal Commissioner J.N. Vaghela, Chief Referee Anton D'Souza, along with players and coaches from across the country.