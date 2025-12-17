IPL 2026 Auction: Never Thought Of Trying To Trade Washington Sundar, Says Parthiv Patel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) assistant coach Parthiv Patel has insisted that off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was never considered for a trade to another team ahead of IPL 2026. Patel also said Sundar's versatility made him integral to the side, noting that he could slot in anywhere in the batting order while offering balance with the ball.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retentions, reports came of Sundar being potentially traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from GT, but it never materialised.

“In our thought process, we never thought of trying to trade Washington Sundar, or even if someone asked us, we didn't even think about it. So that was never a doubt at all. As far as Washington Sundar, how he has played really well for India in the past year, whether it was Test cricket or wherever he has got a chance, he's a versatile player.

“He can bat well at the top as well as at the bottom. So, depending on the season, we can use Washington Sundar anywhere,” Patel told reporters in a virtual press conference after the auction ended in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sundar was bought by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore last year, and has been given limited opportunities in recent seasons under the 'Impact Player' rule. He featured in only six matches this year, though his knock of 49 against Sunrisers Hyderabad showed his superlative batting skills.

With his stocks seeing a surge following strong performances for India in all formats, GT will be banking on Sundar's versatility to address their number four slot issue to support a fantastic top three in captain Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, especially after having traded Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians.

Patel also addressed the flexibility issue in the middle order, noting that team decisions would be guided by conditions to decide between Sundar, Glenn Phillips, and new buy Tom Banton.“So basically, when we pick a team, it's in our mind that whichever player comes in, he should fit in our team and be ready to play in the eleven.

“So obviously, the way the pitch conditions will be, the way we feel on the ground and in the nets, we will make a decision according to that. But whether it's Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, or Tom Banton, who we took in the auction, no player is out of consideration. But we have the luxury that we have such players who can play at any number anywhere,” he added.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith was a surprise unsold player at the auction, and Patel felt Banton, having more experience of playing T20s for England, drew them to acquiring him in the auction.

“No, it's not that we don't have any interest. Obviously, Tom Banton and Jamie Smith have almost the same kind of skill set. But Tom Banton has more experience. He has played in the IPL before. He is doing well in international cricket. So that's why we had to choose one out of the two.

“But for that, we were very sure before in the way we were thinking, and that's why we took Tom Banton in the team. He brings a lot of value in terms of experience and batting at any number. Also, he is someone who can bat from the top till wherever we want.

“So obviously, we look at a batter who is versatile. On top of everything, he has the experience of playing international cricket and IPL cricket. So that's the reason why we thought that he could be a classic fit for our team,” he elaborated.

On concerns around the form and rhythm of lower-order hitters Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, Patel expressed confidence in their abilities when IPL 2026 begins. Tewatia has been out of action due to a shoulder injury needing surgery, while Shahrukh was sent back home after having a poor time for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league stage in Ahmedabad, GT's home venue in IPL.

“March is still three months away. We feel that Shah Rukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are both very, very valuable players for us. Even last year, Tewatia won a couple of games. He won a couple of games - one against Mumbai and one against Delhi. He did that job, which we feel that he has the capability to do.

“Same with Shah Rukh - obviously, the top three batters did play a lot of cricket. They spent a lot of time. Shah Rukh also has that ability. He did not have a good Mushtaq Ali so far, but we truly trust in Shah Rukh Khan's ability. So, we don't have any doubts over those two players,” concluded Patel.