Kareena Kapoor Reacts As Messi Includes Her In His Goodbye Post Following India Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) After concluding the last leg of his India tour, legendary footballer Lionel Messi decided to post a special montage video on social media, incorporating memories from his visit to the country.

Amidst several moments that apparently stood out for the G.O.A.T. was his meeting with Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor and her two boys, Taimur and Jeh.

Elated about featuring in Messi's farewell video, Bebo gave a shout-out to her elder son Taimur.

Kareena re-posted Messi's video on the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote,“Ok Tim then this happened (heart emoji) for you (heart emoji) (sic).”

During his visit to India, Messi met many bigwigs from B-town such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, to name just a few.

On Wednesday, Messi took to his IG and treated the netizens with a special video, along with a special goodbye message for all his Indian fans.

The clip had glimpses of Messi meeting the children at the stadium, along with his meeting with the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. However, picking from all his Bollywood interactions, Messi chose to include only Kareena and her sons in the montage.

The footballer captioned the post,“Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India (sic).”

As part of his Indian tour, Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday. However, this tour did not start on a great note, as he encountered an embarrassing situation in Kolkata.

The footballer was forced to leave early after things got rough at the Salt Lake stadium as political and influential figures hijacked the event, irking fans, who did not get a chance to see Messi even after paying thousands for tickets.

After Kolkata, Messi also went to Hyderabad and then Mumbai as part of his itinerary.